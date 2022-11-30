Former porn star Mia Khalifa professed her love for a UK seaside town – and even claimed it was much better than Miami.

The 29-year-old, who recently appeared on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast High Low, took to Instagram after spending two weeks in the British coastal town of Whistable in Kent.

She told her 28 million Instagram followers she was "heartbroken to leave" before reiterating: "Whitstable, I adore you."

Khalifa then uploaded a photo as she landed in Miami, writing: "Whitstable > Miami." She even went as far as to change her Twitter banner image to the town.

Brits loved her unexpected adoration for Whistable, with one writing: "Seeing @miakhalifa become a Whistable seaside girl is the best part of my year."

Another fan jokingly requested that she let them know the next time she was visiting.

Earlier this week, Khalifa sparked a debate after sharing her controversial opinions on age gaps with model Ratajkowski – rumoured to be dating Pete Davidson.



"Any guy who goes after a girl significantly younger than them is severely lacking in their life and I mean that confidence-wise," Khalifa told Ratajkowski. "They are falling short in so many places and that is the only place they can turn to feel like they have something on the scale of power."

"Ultimately, it’s predatory," suggested EmRata. "You’re manipulating someone who is not aware of what you’re giving them and that’s unfair."

People were quick to hit back on Twitter, with one saying, "please don't listen to this nonsense."

They added: "It’s not about power, maybe for a small number of creepy dudes, sure, but not most. Like so many things, this needs nuanced conversation, but I fear too many girls are going to see this and think these women for some reason know what they’re talking about. This is bad intel."

