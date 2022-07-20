The laughable rumour that the Minions from Despicable Me served Hitler between 1933 and 1945 has been doing the rounds on social media again.

Thanks to the release of the Minions: The Rise of Gru film, which has also seen the new Gentleminions trend emerge, some have reignited the joke that the little yellow creatures were somehow involved with the Third Reich.

The bizarre rumour has come as it’s canonically true that they always choose to serve the evilest villains in the world at that specific time.

In the 2015 Minions movie – the first spin-off from the Despicable Me franchise – the opening sequence of the film states the Minions served various evil masters serve various masters including T-rex, Vlad Dracula and Napoleon Bonaparte.

It also confirms that between 1812 and 1968, the Minions lived in an icy cave and served no one during that time.

But it hasn’t stopped people from running with the ridiculous rumour. The topic has even been the subject of memes that poke fun at the fact that you should never ask the Minions who they served between 1933 and 1945.

In a post on Reddit, one person used the Never Ask a Woman Her Age meme format the joke about asking Minions who they served during Hitler’s murderous reign.





The post went viral and was upvoted almost 42,000 times and it’s not the first or last time the topic has been brought up. There have been Instagram posts and YouTube videos dedicated to the specific subject.

One TikTok clip joking about the theory has been viewed 1.4 million times.

Despite the creators specifically stating they were cave-dwellers during that period and serving no evil leaders, it is a debate that appears will rumble on within the Minion fandom.

Just to reiterate here is a clip from the movie that shows the Minions living in the ice cave during this period.

Minions Got New Home- But Without Boss All SAD| HD www.youtube.com

