The Oura ring may boost my aura points – but can it unlock a new level of wellbeing?

In a world where wellness has become the new currency and TikTok influencers have become modern-day self-care prophets, I've shamefully been hit with some serious FOMO.

Normally, I'm pretty immune to social media hype – thanks to a few too many gullible mistakes in my early twenties when I took sponsored influencer ads a little too seriously. Drinking detox tea on NYE 2018? Definitely not my finest moment – side effects included. And those hair gummies? Just sweets with a wellness label slapped on, in my humble opinion. But, against all odds, I've somehow still not succumbed to running club cults, so a win is a win.

Yet, there's one shiny object that's been high on my list for far too long: the Oura ring.

If the early 2000s mood rings had a glow-up and reached peak capitalism, this is it. Gone are the days of colour-changing plastic that supposedly "read" your mood (spoiler: mine was always purple because I was a moody preteen).

Now, we've got sleek, futuristic rings that track your sleep, your heart rate, your stress, your period cycle and – if the marketing is to be believed – your entire soul.

Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Molly Mae seems to have one, boasting about their 90+ sleep scores and waking up "feeling soooo energised." So, after months of resisting, I finally caved and got my hands on one – or in one, if we're going off technicalities.





First thoughts

When I first slid on the Oura Gen 3 ring, I could see how some people might be taken aback by its bulk – especially if you're into dainty jewellery. It’s got a bit of that Cartier Love ring energy, but not in a look at me way.

I'm all about bold rings, so I actually loved how durable yet stylish it felt without being too in-your-face. It’s definitely not like the Apple Watch, which tends to stand out like a sore thumb when you forget to take it off for a wedding or a birthday dinner.

As for the fit, I was caught between two sizes, and thank god for the ring sizer. The ring comes with a recommendation to go a size up since your fingers expand throughout the day, and the last thing you want is to get stuck in what could be a finger crisis (and a financial crisis, when you consider the price tag).

It's already become a solid conversation starter. People are curious, and suddenly, I've become the resident Oura expert in my circle.

Becca Monaghan





Battery life

Before we dive into the fun techy stuff, let's talk battery life – because let’s face it, that's always a dealbreaker with wearables.

I’ve been wearing the Oura ring religiously (shower included), and it needs charging about once every five days. It holds up well through busy days, and when it does need a top-up, it only takes a couple of hours. I usually charge it during quieter moments so I don't miss out on sleep tracking, and by the time I’m ready to go, it's good to last another few days.

Becca Monaghan





Stress and strain

One of my favourite features on the Oura ring has to be how it picks up on stress and tracks "strain on your body".

But here’s the thing – this isn’t something that shows up from day one. The ring needs a few days to get a feel for your body and its patterns, so if you're expecting instant results, you might be disappointed. For me, it took about five days before these insights kicked in, but once they did, I was hooked.

The first time I got a real warning was when I came down with the flu. Picture this: I'm wrapped in blankets, tissues everywhere, and working from the sofa like a sad little blob writing news stories about Donald Trump. I hadn't checked my Oura app yet (I wasn't about to fall into a placebo trap), but when I finally opened it up, there it was: an alert saying I had "major strain" and needed to take it easy.

I was surprised because I didn’t even know Oura could even track that. It doesn't tell you exactly what illness you've got (obviously – it's a ring, not a doctor), but it did show that my temperature was up and my heart rate had gone out of its usual pattern.

It didn't just tell me I was tired; it was like it had a direct line to my immune system. It was nice to get that little heads-up before I completely crashed.

This whole feature is part of Oura's Symptom Radar, which they’ve been developing since 2020. The tech comes from a study at UCSF, and over the years, they've been fine-tuning the algorithm to make it more accurate. In 2024, they launched the full version, and I'm all for it.

Honestly, it's reassuring, especially for someone like me who tends to push through everything, even when my body’s clearly telling me to slow down.

Becca Monaghan





Talking about health, let's talk periods. I've got to say, the period tracker on the Oura ring is a game-changer. It's not just a period tracker – it's a full-on health hub that brings all your cycle data into one handy app, saving me from juggling multiple apps.

I've only had the ring for about a month, so I've had just one cycle tracked by it so far, but I'm already impressed. Once it gets used to your unique cycle, it will even alert you when your period is coming up and let you know when you're most fertile or likely to conceive.

Periods can be confusing, especially if you're stressed or dealing with any period problems (guilty). So, having the ring give me a little nudge about when I'm due is pretty comforting. It also provides some great resources with easy-to-digest, five-minute reads like, How Your Menstrual Cycle Impacts Your Entire Body and Why Am I So Tired on My Period?

Definitely a few nuggets of wisdom that make me feel a bit more in control of my own health.





Sleep and anxiety

Everyone has a guilty pleasure, and mine? Tracking my sleep. I know, I know – it sounds like the most boring thing ever, but hear me out. It's actually become a bit of an obsession.

Maybe it's TMI, but I used to suffer from panic attacks and still get the odd one or two. If you've ever had one, you know you'll try anything to make it stop.

A few years ago, they were pretty awful – I'd have multiple a week. But over time, I've put in the work to build up healthier habits and block out anything that potentially contributes to my anxiety. From cutting back on caffeine to getting outside for a morning walk with my dog, cooking at home more, and avoiding ultra-processed foods where possible, I've started to feel a lot more in control. Of course, I still enjoy the occasional treat – no one's calling me the next Gwyneth Paltrow. But the big one for me? Ensuring I get good sleep and making sure I'm in bed by 9pm sharp.

When I wake up and my Oura is buzzing with a score of "optimal" sleep, above 90, and my "readiness" score is off the charts, I can’t lie – it gives me a rush of adrenaline. It's like a mini achievement right from the get-go, and it genuinely puts me in a good mood for the day. I don't want to sound like a slave to my Oura, but when it shows me that the things I'm doing to combat anxiety are actually working, it's a nice little confirmation. It's the kind of boost I didn’t have a couple of years ago when my sleep and anxiety were in chaos.

So, how does a ring track your sleep? Well, it goes beyond just movement. It measures heart rate, body temperature, and subtle shifts in your sleep stages like light, deep, and REM. Using advanced sensors, it creates a detailed hypnogram and even tracks changes in your body temperature as you sleep.

Becca Monaghan





Fitness and accountability

One thing the Oura does is keep you accountable for your fitness – or your total lack of it on the lazy days. I'm fairly active – I go on around four walks a day, and I try to hit the gym for some strength training three times a week. It's a good balance, especially with working from home, as the app gives me a little nudge when I've been glued to my chair for too long. You can set your own targets for steps or calories, and I love how it gives me an overall score that sums up everything from my sweaty workouts to my need for recovery after... well, the sweaty workouts.

Final thoughts

Overall, despite the price tag (£249 upwards) and my constant fear of scratching it, I'd still say the Oura Ring is worth the investment. It's not just a piece of jewellery – it's a health companion that tracks sleep, activity, and stress in ways that actually make a difference.

Yes, it's a bit intimidating when you first get it, especially when you're holding your breath every time you take it off, but honestly, the benefits far outweigh the downsides. If you're looking for something to help you take control of your health (and are okay with being extra careful around sharp corners), I’d definitely recommend it.

One thing I'd suggest, though, is picking up a cheap silicone wrap from Amazon if you're a regular at the gym or lift weights. For just a few quid, it'll give you that extra peace of mind, knowing you're not going to leave the gym with a fresh scratch or two on your ring.

