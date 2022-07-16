There are many unwritten rules when it comes to big celebrations, one being, don't be that person who unexpectedly proposes during someone else's wedding.

However, in a beautiful (planned) turn of events, guests and fellow TikTokers were left speechless when the bride's mother was proposed to.



TikTok user Chloe Robinson shared the viral clip to the platform, which saw her fake throwing her bouquet, which is often seen as a symbol of good luck with whoever catching it supposedly being next to walk down the aisle.

On the third "throw", the selfless bride turned around and handed it to her mother. The mother's partner appears and pops the question, holding the ring out while the guests and the mother look stunned.

"Dear Mum, it’s your time now," Chloe penned in the comments of the clip, which has been viewed a staggering 1.2 million times. She added: "She gave me away so I wanted her to match me."

The wholesome moment was flooded with hundreds of teary-eyed comments, praising Chloe for sharing the limelight with her mother.

One TikToker said: "The way you just stepped back and let the focus be on her on your day, legit sat crying my eyes out you're beautiful."

"How wonderful of you to share your special day with you mom," another commented, adding: "Congratulations to you both."

A third added: "I don’t get why anyone wouldn’t want this one their day, it’s beautiful."

That's how it should be done, which brings us here...

One beachside wedding caused quite a stir when the brother of the groom popped the question to his now-fiancee. To make matters much worse, the family found out through a selfie posted online.

He explained: "We were alone, no one was even paying any attention to us at all because there were 100 people there. I just asked her 'so, beach at sunset... will you marry me?'"

"She said yes, we had a good laugh, took a selfie together, and slowly walked back to the site of the reception," he added.

One person said: "I mean, of all the ways to propose at someone else's wedding, this is probably the least tacky. Still, you'd think that in ten years together, you could've found a different occasion."

While another didn't see anything wrong with the proposal, writing: "NTA you don’t propose at someone’s wedding, because it takes the attention off of the bride and groom, but you didn’t. There wasn’t a formal proposal with a show and a ring."

