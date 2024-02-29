Groom's wedding 'sabotaged by his own mother's' paint attack

Fury broke out online over a wedding that was suspected to be sabotaged by immediate family.

In a post shared online, the "unhinged" mother of a wealthy groom from Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, Mexico was convinced his wife Alexandra was only marrying him for the money.

They allegedly "threatened her repeatedly" in the run-up to the wedding and even tried to offer her a blank check as a test to see whether she would cancel the wedding and leave.

One Reddit thread claimed: "All of this hate comes purely from her socioeconomic status. The husband's family wanted him to marry someone rich. She was so graceful throughout the entire ordeal."

When Alexandra's mother-in-law heard about the engagement, she allegedly "faked a heart attack" and blamed her son.

The big day arrived, with the mother, brother and sister of the groom refusing to attend.

Instead, they reportedly hired someone to throw thick red paint at the bride. They even allegedly called the police to the venue claiming they would find drugs there.

"The police arrived and all of the guests present were searched. The groom was close to being taken away in handcuffs. There is suspicion that BIL bribed the police, but thankfully in the end that didn't happen. After that, the wedding went on without issues," the post claims.











Alexandra and her husband continued with their big day after she changed into a gold floor-length gown.

The groom's father has reportedly since fired him from the family business, but his uncles "who love and support him" gave him a job.

The groom also had his passport and visa stolen ahead of their honeymoon.

Inevitably, Redditors were outraged with one writing: "The poor bride and groom. I hope they take all this seriously and move or get protection. Seems like the groom’s family’s behaviours are escalating and the next attacks may involve more violence."

Another added: "I’m pretty blown away that they haven’t filed for restraining orders at this point. Like how much more are these poor people going to have to deal with."



Meanwhile, a third wrote: "This is sociopathic behaviour. That poor woman!"

