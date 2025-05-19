Tourists taking selfies on Mount Fuji's 'dream bridge' is a huge problem - here's why

Local residents in Japan have been left fuming after a bridge, dubbed “Mount Fuji dream bridge”, has become a mecca for tourists wanting the perfect shot of Mount Fuji .

The bridge in Fuji, Shizuoka prefecture, was built in 2016 and connects two major roads. Its staircase also happens to look like it leads directly to the peak of Mount Fuji, making it an attractive spot for pictures .

The local government-backed promotion was part of an initiative aimed at encouraging the bridge to be seen as a prime photo location to take pictures of the iconic peak.

To encourage it, the government has provided free parking, while also putting up signs in several languages to encourage tourists to take their photos quietly.

However, the initiative seems to have worked a little too well, as local residents say there has been a huge influx of tourists and it is disrupting their lives.

Reports suggest that on days with clear skies, the bridge draws queues and crowds of up to 1,000 people per day. Locals have complained of issues such as illegal parking, excessive noise and even trespassing onto private property from visiting tourists.

iStock

Speaking to Japan’s Kyodo News, one woman said: “It’s really troublesome because travellers speak loudly from early in the morning.”

Another questioned, “Is there a single resident who thought the tourist attraction was worth the trouble?”

Yoshihiro Sataki, professor of tourism at Josai International University, claimed the government in the city should be prioritising locals, saying: “It is the role of a local government to prioritise the lives of residents and urge tourists to show restraint.”

They also argued that the central government, which encourages outside tourism for economic growth, should provide financial and other support for local authorities to respond to the challenges when overtourism becomes an issue for people living in those locations.

It comes as Japan’s Prime Minister rejected calls for tax cuts because of the country’s poor finances, arguing that their financial conditions are worse than Greece’s.

Shigeru Ishiba said in parliament: “The government is not in a position to comment on interest rates, but the reality is we’re facing a world with them. Our country’s fiscal situation is undoubtedly extremely poor, worse than Greece’s.”

Why not read…

Japanese tourists pull moonie on Great Wall of China and get deported

Tourist destination forced to hire security guards after woman died taking picture

Japan's ancient underwater 'pyramid' remains one of the world’s great mysteries

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon