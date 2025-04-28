Student had to be rescued twice from Mount Fuji for this unbelievable reason

A university student who climbed Mount Fuji had to be rescued twice in the space of four days - and you won't believe the reason behind why they returned...

The 27-year-old Chinese student living in Japan scaled the country's highest mountain (standing at 3,776m (12,388ft) high and is 3,000m (9,800ft) above sea level) outside of the official climbing season.

On Tuesday (April 22), the climber couldn't descend the trail due to losing his crampons - a metal plate with spikes fixed to a boot for climbing.

However, just days later, the climber ended up returning to the mountain to fetch the belongings he left behind, which included his phone.

On this second trip on Saturday (April 27), he had to be rescued once again after suffering from altitude sickness and was taken to the hospital to recover.

This time of the year is outside the official climbing season up Mount Fuji due to the harsh conditions, with all trails to the summit currently closed, along with medicinal facilities along the trails, as per the Environment Ministry.

For those who want to venture up the mountain, the climbing season officially begins from early July and lasts until early September, with over 220,000 people taking on the journey during these months in 2023.

As a result of the two rescues, Shizuoka police have repeated the advice not to climb Mount Fuji during the off-season due to the unpredictable weather, and these conditions make it more challenging for rescuers.

People on social media have criticised the climber for ignoring safety advice and climbing the mountain during the off-season.

"Some people never learn, not even when the lesson is expensive," one person said.

A second person added: "There is stupid, and then there is this guy..."

