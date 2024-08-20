MrBeast has dropped MrBeast Lab, a new line of action figures in collaboration with Moose Toys – and fans can't help but notice the awkward timing.

The philanthropist broke his silence after parting ways with collaborator Ava Kris Tyson after it was alleged she had groomed a minor.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, took to X/Twitter to say he was made aware of the "serious allegations of Ava Tyson's behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts."

He added that he would be "hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts," and that he does not "condone or support any of the inappropriate actions."

Now, The YouTuber has released a line of toys, with one commentator writing: "MrBeast is launching a toy line... talk about bad timing."

Another added: "Wow this is legendary bad timing. MrBeast releases toys as the scandal is in the news."

Meanwhile, one YouTuber reviewer called the release "ironic," adding: "The timing of him launching this toy line is so ironic it teeters on being a parody of itself." The clip by Keelvin was titled 'I Bought Mr. Beast’s New AWFUL Toys'.

Elsewhere, Tyson shared a statement on 23 July announcing she would be stepping back from any involvement with MrBeast.

It read: "I would like to apologise for any of my past behaviour or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we've mutually decided it's best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health.

"I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations @LavaGS has vocally supported that they are false.

"Having said that, I humbly apologise to anyone I have hurt with my unacceptable social media posts, past actions and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online.

"To lump these two factors together to create a narrative that my behaviour extended beyond bad edgy jokes is disgusting and did not happen. In past years, I have learned that my old humour is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was but I can continue to work on myself.

"I don't want these accusations to impact the hundreds of people who work at MrBeast, which is why I have stepped away."

