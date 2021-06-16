Mum says 10-month-old son spent $10,000 on Tesla upgrade

Parents everywhere may want to check their phone security settings after reading this story...

A mum has gone viral on TikTok for sharing how her 10-month-old son spent $10,837.50 on Tesla “full self-driving package” via its app.

You can watch the video in full here.

The TikToker explained how she only noticed the pricey purchase when it appeared on her bank statement.

Unfortunately, when she realised it was too late to return the new car as Tesla is “NON-refundable 48 hours after the purchase.”

In the clip, she shares a sweet snap of her son and then shows a clip of her brand new white self driving Tesla as it drives out of her garage.

Of course, the creator also noted the Tesla app’s lack of security features since you can tell an app isn’t secure if a baby is able to accidentally make such a grand purchase.

She asks: “Why isn’t there a password of security measure before you could make this purchase?”

While posing this question, she also includes an image of her Tesla receipt to prove that the purchase had gone through.

(TikTok/stayfitstaylit)

The mother’s video has since gained 1.7m views, over 211,000 likes, and thousands have commented with their thoughts on the costly mishap.

Some joked about the son taking his driving safety seriously.

One person said: “He said mom we need a better car.”

“Boy ain’t playing with his safety,” another person wrote.

Someone else replied: “Baby’s big first purchase.”

“Baby said “trust me I’ve seen your driving you need it, take it out of my college fund,”” a fourth person commented.

While others did not believe the baby was able to make the purchase and it was in fact his mum who did.

One person wrote: “Don’t blame him, it was you.”

“Soooo the baby went through the entire process of putting in the name, information, security numbers... I call BS,” another person commented.

Someone else responded: “Let’s just blame it on the 10-month-old nobody’s gonna know... they’re gonna know.”

“I have to say cap because 99 per cent of banks need a double authentication or verify before it will let anything be purchased,” a fourth person replied.

The TikToker responded to the last comment and wrote: “Nope we have made plenty of big purchases as long as it’s not a different state most of the time my fraud department would catch it.”

In a follow-up video, the mum explained that she didn’t get a notification from her bank about the purchase because her bank card is “hooked up” to her Tesla app.

“It’s not a lie, people keep saying it’s a lie and that the bank would notify me but our bank is hooked up to our Tesla app so it was an upgrade for the car.”