A woman discovered a “secret infinity room” in her local IKEA - and people are eager to see it themselves.

In a video by TikToker Anjali (@anj0banj0), you can see her walking around the furniture store in Greenwich, London, heading down a travelator to find the room.

“This is your sign to find the secret infinity room in IKEA,” the on-screen text said.

Before entering the room filled with mirrored lights, a door had the word “Infinity” written on it in neon purple.

"Infinity room" @anj0banj0/TikTok

The video received 143,000 views at the time of writing.



People took to the comments to find out how they could stumble across the room themselves, but Anjali hasn’t given any instructions.





@anj0banj0 Such a fun adventure @narayandua #ikea #ikeagreenwich #infinityroom #ikeainfinityroom @IKEA #ikeadate #uni #fypシ

“Oh my god, is there one in Newcastle?” one wrote.

“Which IKEA is this?” another added.

A third wrote: “I went to the Greenwich IKEA soooo many times and never saw this.”

