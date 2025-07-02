Is Natalie Reynolds related to Ryan Reynolds?

When it comes to viral internet personalities and Hollywood stars, fans can’t help but wonder if some share more than just a last name. One question that has sparked curiosity across social media is whether content creator Natalie Reynolds has any family ties to the famous actor, Ryan Reynolds.

For those not yet familiar, Natalie Reynolds is a content creator known for stirring up controversy. She first gained attention in 2022 through lip sync videos, gradually shifting her focus to pranks and comedic sketches centred around relationships. Often featuring her boyfriend Zack, Natalie has built a massive following, boasting 2.6 million fans on TikTok and 5.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

The content creator's most infamous incident occurred in May 2024 when she offered $20 to someone understood to be a homeless woman, who said she couldn't swim, if she jumped into a lake.

Social media users have quickly noticed that Natalie shares the same last name as A-list actor Ryan Reynolds, sparking widespread speculation about whether the two might be related.

"Who is Natalie Reynolds? Is she related to Ryan?" One person quizzed, as another tagged Ryan Reynolds in an X/Twitter post, writing: "Hey uh Ryan just to let you know there's this girl on TikTok named Natalie Reynolds She is lying to the internet saying that you are her dad."

@nataliiereynolds Replying to @nataliexreynoldss revealing my dad Ryan! #fyp #nataliereynolds





But are Natalie and Ryan Reynolds actually related?

The short answer is no. The viral rumours appear to be just another one of Natalie’s pranks.

Ryan Reynolds, who keeps his family life quite private, is a father to four children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.

