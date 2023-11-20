Nigel Farage squirms over expenses claims in awkward resurfaced clip

Nigel Farage is, unfortunately, being spoken about more than ever as he entered the jungle for I'm A Celebrity...

Now, an old clip has resurfaced of the former MEP being asked about his expenses where he appears to get extremely uncomfortable.

The clip, from a 2014 episode of Have I Got News for You, starts with Farage saying: "I think it's absolutely disgusting, all these elected politicians using all these expenses to better themselves, it's disgraceful."

Then one of the show's panelists, Ian Hislop replies: "It is absolutely disgraceful Mr. Kettle."

Stephen Mangan, the host of the episode then reads aloud the following quote from Farage: "What we've seen is a Prime Minister who clearly is totally disconnected with how the voters in Britain feel about MPs' expenses."

Mangan then adds: "The same Nigel Farage who in 2009 revealed that as an MEP he'd claimed in expenses £2 million of taxpayers' money."

Visibly uncomfortable, Farage tries to worm his way out of scrutiny saying, "and who was it that bought up the issue of £2 million and me and taxpayer's money? Denis MacShane."

MacShane is a former MP and was convicted in 2013 for false accounting in regards to expenses-claims.

"Yeah he's in jail, but you're not," Hislop then pointed out to Farage.

Mangan then continues: "As a tax-funded MEP Nigel Farage is an equal opportunities employer, some of our money has gone to his wife, and some to his mistress."

Farage's appearance on ITV's I'm A Celebrity... has led for calls to boycott the show's platforming of him, especially once viewers learnt that he had been paid £1.5 million to appear in the jungle.

