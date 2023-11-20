Video
It didn't take long for the Brexit jokes to start flowing on I'm A Celebrity, with Josie Gibson letting the first one out just seconds into meeting Nigel Farage.
"It's something different, an adventure. It’s a challenge, it’s not going to be easy, but why not?", Farage said of their appearances on the show.
Gibson immediately quipped back: "It can’t be worse than Brexit."
Thankfully the campaigner took it in his stride and appeared to find it funny.
