YouTube content creator Nikocado Avocado – real name Nicholas Perry – has garnered both supporters and critics when it comes to his videos eating excessive amounts of food on camera (commonly known as ‘mukbangs’).

But now the influencer has uploaded a video showing off his dramatic weight loss which has left the internet stunned.

The creator, who has more than four million subscribers on his main channel, last posted a video there in February, where he was seen wearing an oxygen mask and wrote in the video’s description that he was “not doing very well” when it came to his weight loss journey.

In May, over on his second channel, he uploaded a video titled "I quit my 'weight loss journey'. Time to get fat again."

Yet on Saturday, in a significant move away from his more animated persona in past content, Perry delivered a softly spoken “villain” monologue in which he told viewers he is “always two steps ahead” and that the channel had been “the greatest social experiment of my entire life”.

He said: “I am the villain because I made myself one. Today I woke up from a very long dream, and I also woke up having lost 250 pounds off of my body.

“Yesterday, people were calling me fat and sick and boring … Irrelevant people. People are the most messed-up creatures on the entire planet, and yet I’ve still managed to stay two steps ahead of everyone. The joke’s on you.”

- YouTube www.youtube.com

He added it was a “long eight years” which now “feels like a bad dream” and in a further video uploaded to his second channel, Perry said he didn’t know if people “even like me anymore” and want to hear from him going forward.

He also said he hasn’t made a video for two years, meaning recent Nikocado Avocado content was pre-recorded while he was working on his weight.

The drastic change in appearance from Perry has since been met with both praise and concern.

Meanwhile comments under the YouTube video on Saturday, which now stands at more than 24 million views at the time of writing, have branded the content creator a “legend”.

One user wrote: “He said in an interview that once he hit a certain age he was going to lose all the weight and it would be over. What a legend. Respect.”

“Let’s be real. This is what we hoped for rather than facing his passing due to complications caused by his heavy weight,” commented another.

And a third said: “The fact he was able to keep this entirely private, with no one in the world telling his secret, while actively creating rumours of heart attacks and failed weight loss is so complex I can’t even wrap my head around it.”

In the video on his second channel, Perry said he would release post another upload in “a couple of days”, suggesting he will further expand upon his weight loss journey next week.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.