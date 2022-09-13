Nintendo fans were surprised after the UK account announced that the gaming giant’s next live-stream event is being postponed on UK channels as a “mark of respect” for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



The company announced on its Twitter page that while the event would still be going ahead on other channels, Nintendo UK would be posting the event in full an hour after it has aired.

The decision to delay posting on Nintendo’s UK channels has come under scrutiny, with mixed reception for the gesture.

The event is scheduled to take place on 13 September 2022 at 3pm BST.

And even though it won’t be viewable on Nintendo UK’s YouTube channel immediately, fans will still be able to tune into the Direct through the company’s main YouTube channel instead.

It’s been heavily rumoured that fans can expect to hear updates on re-releases of Legend of Zelda: Windwaker and Twilight Princess for the Switch.

There’s also a chance that fans of the franchise will also hear an update on the progress of the frequently delayed sequel to Breath of the Wild.

