Nintendo fans were surprised after the UK account announced that the gaming giant’s next live-stream event is being postponed on UK channels as a “mark of respect” for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
\u201cTune in at 7 a.m. PT tomorrow, 9/13, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter.\n\nWatch it here \ud83c\udfa5:\nhttps://t.co/CqYDjy0iHo\u201d— Nintendo of America (@Nintendo of America) 1662991303
The company announced on its Twitter page that while the event would still be going ahead on other channels, Nintendo UK would be posting the event in full an hour after it has aired.
\u201cAs a mark of respect during this period of national mourning, we will not livestream tomorrow\u2019s Nintendo Direct. It will be published as a video-on-demand on our YouTube channel at 16:00 (UK time) tomorrow.\u201d— Nintendo UK (@Nintendo UK) 1662991452
The decision to delay posting on Nintendo’s UK channels has come under scrutiny, with mixed reception for the gesture.
\u201c"When I'm gone, please ensure that the UK branch of Nintendo doesn't live stream their next Direct presentation out of respect BUT they may post it on YouTube an hour later because that's fine" - Queen Elizabeth II\u201d— Liam Robertson (@Liam Robertson) 1662991999
\u201cPeople in the UK sitting in their jail cell after illegally streaming the nintendo direct just to hear \u201cBOTW 2 has been delayed please bare with us\u201d:\u201d— Nutty Royale (@Nutty Royale) 1662993632
\u201cokay do I have this right, Nintendo UK will not livestream the Direct because of national mourning, and instead publish a YouTube video\n\nmeanwhile, you can just...watch the American version, which is still being livestreamed\u201d— Paul Tassi (@Paul Tassi) 1662992446
The event is scheduled to take place on 13 September 2022 at 3pm BST.
And even though it won’t be viewable on Nintendo UK’s YouTube channel immediately, fans will still be able to tune into the Direct through the company’s main YouTube channel instead.
It’s been heavily rumoured that fans can expect to hear updates on re-releases of Legend of Zelda: Windwaker and Twilight Princess for the Switch.
There’s also a chance that fans of the franchise will also hear an update on the progress of the frequently delayed sequel to Breath of the Wild.
