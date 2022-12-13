A real estate agent in Florida was left horrified after finding a naked couple in the swimming pool of a home she was about to show a client.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the incident in Davenport on 5 December, just before 10am, according to the Miami Herald. The realtor told officials she was preparing to show clients the property when she made the startling discovery.

She saw a mysterious car parked in the driveway which raised suspicions, and she rang 911.

When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman with a 39-year-old man, who allegedly admitted they had gone to the home to have sex and "did not believe they were doing anything wrong."

The man was said to be carrying a small bag of a "crystal-like" substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, reports the outlet.

The pair were arrested and charged with trespassing, according to the outlet. The man was also said to be charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The man was released on a $1,750 (£1,424) bond, and the woman was released on a $250 (£203) bond.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old woman was arrested last year for taking a naked dip in a pensioner's pool.

After returning home from a doctor's appointment, the homeowner spotted clothes scattered in the lanai by the pool that didn’t belong to him.

The man described the incident as "pretty strange" and said that even officers were in utter shock. He told NBC 2: "There were four police cars here, and you’d think something terrible happened, but... [it was] a free swimmer."

Indy100 reached out to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

