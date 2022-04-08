There's a new broccoli boiling hack that's going viral on TikTok, but you might want to read what an expert has to say about it before you try it out for yourself.

It turns out that there's a reason many people didn't cook their vegetables like this prior to the controversial tip.

TikTok user @Steph2302 posted a video on her social media account that showed herself doing the cooking hack for how she likes to cook her broccoli.

In the video, the TikToker proceeds to place a broccoli head upside down in a pot of boiling water with the stem sitting above the water. She then leaves the broccoli to boil before she takes it out. After, she meticulously slices the stem, it, in turn, releases tiny florets for her to eventually enjoy on their own.

“For those that️ [love broccoli],” she captioned the post. In the clip, she can be heard admitting that “not everyone cooks their broccoli like this”.

@steph2302 For those that ❤️ 🥦 #lifehack #showmethelifehack #broccoli #fyp

As the hack involves a quick way to cut your broccoli without the fuss many people were intrigued to try it out themselves. While many shared that they thought it was clever, there was one part of her video that people took issue with: removing the broccoli stem.

“The stem is the best bit,” one person said while another wrote, “Don’t waste the stem girl."

Aussie nutritionist Lyndi Cohen weighed in on the trend while speaking to KidSpot. Cohen said that there are healthier ways to cook broccoli.

“I’m not the biggest fan of this hack. If you’ve boiled broccoli that soft that you can cut it with a fork, you have certainly boiled out a bunch of nutrients – like vitamins E, K, calcium, and polyphenols, too,” she told Kidspot.

“When you boil broccoli you lose up to 90 per cent of the nutrients, ending up with very nutrient-rich water, which most people throw away.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.