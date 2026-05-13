Lost cat survives 15 mile journey after hitching under neighbour's car

An indoor cat, described by his owner as a "scaredy-cat," embarked on an unexpected 15-mile journey underneath a neighbour's car after slipping outside his home.

Four-year-old Olaf, who had been missing for four days, was safely reunited with his owner thanks to his microchip, after hitching a ride from Braintree, Essex, to Galleywood.

The adventurous feline's clandestine trip came to an end when he was spotted falling from beneath the vehicle as its driver, Abigail Harrison, arrived at her workplace.

Ms Harrison, who serves as deputy manager at the Cats Protection Essex Cat Centre, found Olaf "understandably a bit skittish" but she and her colleagues got him safely into a carrier.

Olaf was put in a cat carrier after he fell from underneath a car Cats Protection/ PA

After a veterinary check confirmed his good health, Olaf's microchip quickly identified his owner, 55-year-old Hazel Ohler, who lives near Ms Harrison in Braintree.

Recounting the unusual discovery, Ms Harrison explained that a colleague noticed the cat emerging from her car. "It all happened so quickly," she said. "He must have climbed under the bonnet or wheel arch near my home and fallen asleep."

She added, "I had driven all that way with this poor cat trapped under my car. I even stopped for petrol on the way, but he didn’t budge. That probably saved him from far worse than a few oil stains." Ms Harrison highlighted the serendipitous nature of the event, noting that Olaf "lived 15 miles away in Braintree where I live – we’re pretty much neighbours."

Ms Harrison underscored the critical role of the microchip in Olaf's safe return. "Olaf’s story demonstrates the value of microchips and keeping your contact details up to date, even for indoor cats," she stated.

"We were able to quickly find details for his owners and reunite them. When they came to collect him, Olaf immediately perked up and was clearly relieved to be with his family again. If he hadn’t been chipped, it is doubtful that the family would have seen him again.

Olaf was returned safely thanks to his microchip Hazel Ohler/ PA

Hazel Ohler described Olaf as an indoor-only cat who rarely ventured into the garden, even under supervision.

"Olaf is a scaredy-cat who can be afraid of his own shadow so this must have been so traumatic for him," she said, expressing her profound worry during his disappearance.

"I was beside myself with worry. We did everything we could to find him, putting up posters, sharing appeals on social media, and even having a search party checking garages and gardens."

In a desperate attempt to lure him back, she had left out his litter tray, food, and a blanket from her bed, hoping he would pick up the scent. However, as each day passed without a sign of him, she admitted, "I started to lose hope."

The call from Cats Protection came as a huge relief. "I couldn’t believe it when Cats Protection called to say they had found him safe and well – especially when I learned how he had ended up miles from home, trapped under a car," Ms Ohler recounted.

She marvelled at the coincidence: "It was incredible that he picked that particular car to take a nap in."

Ms Ohler concluded by thanking the team: "I am so grateful to the team at Cats Protection for taking good care of their unexpected visitor and returning him to us so quickly. If he hadn’t landed on the doorstep of Cats Protection, I dread to think what might have happened to him."