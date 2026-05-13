Gordon Ramsay breaks silence on viral claims dog ‘pooed’ in his restaurant

Gordon Ramsay has finally addressed the viral TikTok claims that a dog "peed and pooed" inside one of his London restaurants.

The controversy erupted after American influencer Gizzelle Cade shared a viral TikTok that appeared to show a dachshund inside one of Ramsay’s pizza restaurants, with a pee pad laid out on the floor.

In the footage, which has amassed more than 21 million views, Cade wrote: "Reason #4 not to eat at a Gordon Ramsay restaurant… dog is allowed to pee and s*** inside. Manager said it’s fine (we left)."

In a follow-up clip, which garnered a further 16 million views, she alleged the dog had relieved itself inside the restaurant.

"This is the Gordon Ramsay pizza restaurant in London, and I want to tell you guys, never come eat here. I’m sitting at this restaurant enjoying a beautiful evening," she said. “I look up, and I see some woman with a dog on a wee wee pad taking a p*** and a s***," she claimed.

"I tell the lady who’s working about it, but she doesn’t do anything about it. The manager was there the entire time, but he said nothing. Beyond disgusting for a Gordon Ramsay London restaurant where he’s from."

@gizzellecade Is this normal in London? Since when did dog friendly mean no hygiene at a restaurant ?‼️ Not only did we notify management & leave but manager charged us full bill with 15% service charge… The two ladies with dogs continued to dine. Husband, baby, and myself left… @Gordon Ramsay @Gordon Ramsay Restaurants #gordonramsay #london #pizza #uklife #londonrestaurants

Reaction and discussion around dining etiquette soon dominated social media, with tens of thousands of users commenting across both clips, as many anticipated Ramsay’s response.

When recently approached by TMZ regarding the alleged incident, the famed chef defended his restaurant and confirmed that staff had reviewed the CCTV footage.

"What we have seen is the CCTV footage, and under no circumstances did that dog do a pee or a poo – so exaggerated, and as always, clickbait. Dogs are welcome outside and on the terrace of the restaurant," he said.

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