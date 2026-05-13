Neil deGrasse Tyson publishes etiquette guide for first alien contact

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, renowned for his ability to demystify the cosmos, has revealed a lifelong personal fantasy: to be abducted by aliens. Far from fearing such an encounter, he actively desires it.

"I even picture the scenario in my head: I’m sitting out there alone, and a beam of light comes down," he says. "It’s not a spacecraft that’s hovering over me. It’s just a beam of light from space. And I just get lifted up into that beam of light, and I appear in a new place."

This enduring fascination has now culminated in his new book, Take Me to Your Leader: Perspectives on Your First Alien Encounter. Much like the hypothetical beam of light he describes, the book aims to illuminate our understanding of potential extraterrestrial life and prepare us for what might happen should they ever make contact.

Tyson, who directs the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, believes there is significant value in such contemplation. "Even if it doesn’t actually happen, there’s value to going through the thought experiment of what could happen," he explains. "Maybe there’s some takeaways that offer insights into how you think about the world, how we think about each other and the future of our civilization."

Released this week, the book offers a unique insight into Tyson’s prodigious intellect, showcasing his distinctive talent for blending complex quantum physics with accessible pop culture references. It seamlessly weaves together ideas from evolutionary biologist Stephen Jay Gould and the animated series Rick and Morty, alongside philosophical concepts from Voltaire and lyrics by Katy Perry.

The text also delves into the physics of invisibility, references Star Trek, and includes digressions on multispectral vision, the potential destructive power of Superman, and why supersonic planes "look badass."





Neil DeGrasse Tyson Fox - Ktvu / VideoElephant

Tyson posits that any aliens arriving on Earth would likely be far more advanced than humanity. He likens the intellectual gap to attempting to teach a chimpanzee long division.

"They’ll not only be brilliant, but they’ll be way more powerful than us in practically any way that matters, which is why it’s so laughable when you see in Hollywood movies some mothership arrives and people pull out their pistols and start shooting guns at it. Like, ‘Really? Have you thought this through?’"

He advises caution during a first encounter, suggesting against common human gestures like shaking hands or raising a hand in greeting. "Leave all your habits at home, until you learn a thing or two about theirs," he writes.

The book’s publication coincides with a surge of public interest in extraterrestrial life. The Pentagon has recently released new files on UFOs, Andy Weir’s novel Project Hail Mary has been a major success, and Steven Spielberg is releasing a new alien film titled Disclosure Day. Furthermore, Barack Obama previously stated on a podcast that aliens are real, though he later clarified he had seen no evidence but believed "the odds are good there’s life out there."

Tyson was inspired to write his book after observing recent congressional hearings on UFOs, noting the rare bipartisan unity in the pursuit of truth. "They had a common subject that they’re both interested in," he says. "When I saw it hit that level, I realized I have something to contribute."

Jonathan Karp, Tyson’s editor and head of Simon & Schuster’s new Simon Six imprint, lauded the scientist as "the Bruce Springsteen of astrophysicists." Karp highlighted the book’s unprecedented nature, stating, "You name a respected scientist who has ever written a book of etiquette on how to meet aliens. It hasn’t been done. This is truly terra incognita."





Take Me To Your Leader: Perspectives on Your First Alien Encounter by Neil deGrasse Tyson. Simon & Schuster via AP

Tyson suggests that while aliens may not speak Earth languages, communication could be achieved through universal scientific principles such as the speed of light, Newton’s laws of motion and gravity, and Einstein’s theory of relativity. He even speculates they might recognise the fundamental organisation of our periodic table.

Regarding alien physiology, he concludes they would be neither tiny nor enormous, citing brain-to-body-weight ratios. Too large, and they would collapse under their own mass; too small, and they couldn’t construct a spaceworthy vehicle. "The laws of physics greatly restrict the likelihood of Earth being visited by, much less invaded by tiny aliens," he writes.

Karp humorously suggests that if aliens are monitoring us, they might ask to be taken to Taylor Swift.

However, he believes Tyson himself should be humanity’s point person, with the book serving as his calling card. "I think this is the funniest factual book that anyone will ever read on aliens and that’s quite a statement," Karp concludes.

"There’s so much chaos and conflict in the world, and it's a book on aliens that has the potential to bring us all together. He’s clearly been thinking about aliens his entire life, and he’s managed to write about them with the acuity of a scientist and the appeal of an entertainer. That’s a powerful combination."