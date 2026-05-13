GTA 6 LIVE: Fan outrage at no release date, trailer 3 or pre-order updates

GTA 6 fans are outraged Rockstar Games has not shared any release date, trailer 3 or pre-order updates following multiple fan theories that suggested an announcement on Tuesday (12 May).

The latest official update came from Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take -Two Interactive which is Rockstar's parent company, who recently hinted Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on track at the iicon gaming conference, saying (via IGN): "[I] think a lot of people will be calling in sick on 19 November."

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track leaks, rumours, trailers, pre-order updates and gameplay reveals.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest real-time updates, breaking news and fan reactions as they happen.

Reaction to Rockstar's Red Dead Online post from GTA6 In the GTA 6 Subreddit, fans have been reacting to Rockstar Games sharing a Red Dead Online update - with no further announcements on GTA 6 just yet. This sparked outrage with Redditor No-Sheepherder8783 posting: "Thank you for nothing." The post has 5.6k upvotes at the time of writing and hundreds of comments. On the post, BilverBurfer commented: "Same time next week?" Don_Rawaz posted a meme with the caption: "Your usual sir?" ToppleToes said: "Welcome to the GTA 6 sub where people create their own disappointment." Cheesestrings89 said: "I predict that we get a trailer before 19 November 👍" MiamiVIceTrevGTA_YT said: "Patience is a virtue man. They said Summer 2026."

Fan outrage at no GTA 6 release date, trailer 3 or pre-order updates Tuesday (12 May) was supposed to be the day for a GTA 6 update from Rockstar Games - according to a number of fan theories online anyway. There is high anticipation for GTA 6 announcements at the moment generally because Take-Two is hosting an earnings call next week and its portfolio of studios, including Rockstar, usually make big announcements around these to drive interest and investment in the company. Rockstar usually starts marketing for its games around six months before a release and we're six months away from GTA 6's release date of 19 November. Fuelling the anticipation have been Sony mentioning GTA 6 alongside its first-party titles in a recent corporate strategy and earnings announcement presentation and emails from the company appearing to encourage PS4 players to buy a PS5 so they can play GTA 6. It's also been spotted the PS Store unusually does not have deals on until Wednesday (13 May) with font colour similar to that seen in GTA 6, there seemingly being a game missing from the PS Store's highly anticipated 2026 releases, the 'just announced' tag being removed from the PS Store listing and Game Informer teasing "[REDACTED] [REDACTED] [REDACTED] [REDACTED] will be gracing its cover next week". And Tuesday was specifically speculated because Rockstar usually shares big updates on Tuesdays, such as both GTA 6 trailers releasing on Tuesdays. But fans hoping for any sort of update were left crestfallen when Rockstar Games posted an update for Red Dead Online and a lot of people have been making their disappointment and anger known in the comments on that post and more widely across social media. So much so that even Game Informer's executive editor Brian Shea addressed some of the comments aimed at the publication, posting on BlueSky: "People on the internet getting a lot of use out of the jump to conclusions mat today." Rockstar's Red Dead Online post has been viewed 5.4m times at the time of writing with 7.9k comments, with the most prominent ones complaining "this isn't trailer 3".

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