Samsung breaks silence on Dua Lipa photo 'misuse' allegations

Electronics giant Samsung has issued a robust denial of "any allegations of intentional misuse" after lawyers representing pop superstar Dua Lipa announced their intention to sue the company. The Grammy-winning artist is alleging that Samsung used her image without permission, seeking 15 million US dollars (£11 million) in damages.

Court documents claim that Samsung featured a picture of Ms Lipa on the packaging of some of its televisions and subsequently ignored repeated demands to "cease and desist from infringing on her rights".

In a statement released on Wednesday, Samsung asserted that the image was supplied by a content partner, who had provided assurances that all necessary permissions for its use had been secured.

"Ms Lipa’s image was used in 2025 to reflect the content of our third-party partners that are available on Samsung TVs and was originally provided by a content partner for our free streaming service Samsung TV Plus," the statement clarified.

"The image was used only after receiving explicit assurance from the content partner that permission had been secured, including for the retail boxes. Given this assurance, we deny any allegations of intentional misuse.

"Samsung has great respect for Ms Lipa and the intellectual property of all artists.We have actively sought and remain open to a constructive resolution with Ms Lipa’s team."

Samsung are accused of using an image of Dua Lipa on their packaging Getty

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California, highlights Ms Lipa's status as a "hugely successful" star, known for global hits like Levitating and One Kiss. The court papers describe her as having "created one of the most successful and recognisable artist brands in the world" over the past decade, citing collaborations with prestigious brands such as Chanel, Versace, and Apple.

The image in question is reported to have been taken backstage at the Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, Texas, in 2024.

The court document states: "Samsung exploited Ms Lipa’s carefully curated and extremely valuable brand identity to sell televisions, by using, without authorisation, Ms Lipa’s copyrighted image on the front of cardboard boxes offering Samsung televisions for sale.

"Ms Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever. Ms Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.

"Ms Lipa brings this action against Samsung for copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and violation of her right of publicity in order to obtain redress for the massive, continuing, unauthorised commercial exploitation of her valuable image and likeness by Samsung on cardboard television boxes."