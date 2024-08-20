The viral Olympic muffins are now available in New York

The viral Olympic chocolate muffins have arrived in New York and people are queueing in the streets to get a taste.

With more athletes than ever taking to TikTok to share behind-the-scenes experiences from the Paris 2024 Olympics, people at home got to take in some of the delights of the Olympic Village.

While one US medalist took full advantage of the free healthcare , Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen went viral after becoming obsessed with the chocolate muffins offered up in the cafeteria, making the muffins themselves an internet sensation.

Over the weekend, New Yorkers were given the opportunity to try the famous chocolate muffins themselves thanks to a pop-up event by cafe Isshiki Matcha in the East Village.

The event on Saturday 17 August was offering the imported Olympic muffins “from 10 am 'till sold out” and it seems the appetite for the sweet treats was huge.

In pictures shared online, crowds were lined up in the streets for hours to get their hands on the muffins from the “Muffin Mania!” pop-up.

“There is a bonkers looooong line on 2nd Avenue in the East Village this morning for a pop-up (138 2nd Ave.) featuring the viral chocolate muffins from the Olympics Village in Paris,” one New Yorker wrote on X/Twitter.

Someone argued: “That muffin company gotta run Henrik his check, man.”

Speaking about his viral success from the muffin videos, Christiansen said : “I never in my life thought that I would be taking fan photos in the Olympic village, because that’s (usually) only the biggest athletes, but I’ve been doing it. People have been coming up to me, chatting about the muffin, having a chat.”

