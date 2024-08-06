How to make the viral Olympics chocolate muffins

The Olympics are in full swing, and the prestigious games haven't fallen short of controversy, viral memes and comments about the Olympic Village conditions. Another focal point is the food – more specifically, the famed chocolate muffins.

A quick swipe on OlympicTok will greet you with a host of clips centred around the delicious-looking muffins available for athletes to enjoy a sweet treat.

"Seventh TikTok I've seen about Olympic chocolate muffin," one social media user penned, while another added: "Thanks to u now everyone in Olympic village is after those muffins I saw at least 5 athletes chasing 'famous chocolate muffin.'"

Now for viewers at home who want in on the action, one avid baker Rose Bakes has lifted the lid on how you can recreate the snack – and they're fairly simple.



For the ingredients, Rose states you will need:

All-purpose flour

Granulated white sugar

Cocoa powder

Baking soda

Semi-sweet chocolate chunks

Eggs

Sour cream or plain Greek yoghurt

Vegetable oil or canola oil

Whole milk (at room temperature)

Vanilla extract

Chocolate ganache

@henrikchristians1 When bae is looking like a snack #fyp #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #muffins @Olympics @paris2024





The recipe takes around 30 minutes to complete and follows a traditional muffin recipe with extra chocolatey goodness. You can find the full recipe here.

It comes after Olympic organisers tweaked the menu to be predominantly plant-based.

Almost two-thirds of the 500 dishes will be meat-free alternatives, including beefless bourguignon and meatless hot dogs.

"We wanted to focus on the vegetarian options," Philipp Würz, who is responsible for food & beverages at Paris 2024, said.

"Sixty per cent of the recipes for the general public will be vegetarian. We are convinced that with these Games we have a unique opportunity to do things differently and show that another model is possible. It is with immense pride that we can announce that all the food options at La Concorde will be 100 per cent vegetarian. It is a first in the history of the Games and the result of four years of work."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.