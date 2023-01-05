OnlyFans model reveals what happened if you refused sex at Playboy mansion

An Onlyfans model is opening up about her “traumatic” experience at the Playboy mansion, claiming that models faced harsh repercussions for refusing sex.

Kayla Kayden, 34, works as an OnlyFan model and adult entertainer now but she says back in her youth she idolised the Playboy models and hoped one day to move to Los Angeles to be one too.

At 18 years old, Kayden first auditioned for Playboy but didn’t make the cut.

Determined to find a way into the house, Kayden auditioned again the following year and was picked to be on the TV show and featured in the magazine.

The OnlyFans model said she expected fun parties and opportunities to meet successful men.

But her expectations went out the window when she realized what being one of Hefner's guest was really like.

“Hugh Hefner would often kick girls out and ask security to remove them if they didn’t agree to any requests,” Kayden told NudePR.

She recalls how one time, while partying in Vegas, one of Kayden’s friends was thrown out of the party for refusing to perform oral sex on a person friends with Hefner.

“She said no and within seconds, she was thrown out,” Kayden alleged.

“When Hef [later] found out she was back at the Mansion she was chucked out — and wasn’t allowed to return again,” Kayden added. “If you didn’t do what you were told, you’d be blacklisted from the whole of Hollywood.”

But it didn’t just stop there, according to Kayden.

“Often, we’d do body paint parties, where a company would sponsor us and put their artwork all over our bodies," Kayden said.

“These were huge deals, as our faces were plastered all over their advertisements, as well as articles being written about us. However, if we didn’t do as we were told, we’d be banned from partaking in them, which harmed our chances for success," she added.

Other former Playmates like Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt have described their "disturbing" experiences with Hefner as well.

