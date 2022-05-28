The internet does love a good optical illusion.

A photo has gone viral on social media because people cannot see the fourth person in the picture.

The debate started when @JenMsft tweeted the image of four bottles being clinked on what looks to be a group hike.

But only three arms are immediately visible.

She commented: “My brain refuses to believe there are 4 people in this photo.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

For those struggling to see them all, the “missing” fourth arm appears to be camouflaged as the bottle holder’s jacket matches the rocky path the group are standing on.

@JenMsft said the photo was first shared in a Reddit thread on confusing perspectives.

People have previously looked into other optical illusions such as a hand swap trick, disappearing patterns and classic dual perception images.

Social media users reacted to the latest confusing picture to go viral.

Someone handily zoomed-in on the photo to highlight the illusion.

Others shared their favourite optical illusions.

Can you see them?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.