A woman has turned to TikTok to express her confusion after being told her work outfit is "inappropriate" for "not being covered up enough".

In a viral clip, TikToker @caribbeeann shared a mirror selfie of herself dressed in a black top and a black and brown skirt.

"They told me my outfit is inappropriate at work today. They said my skirt is too short and my boobs are not covered enough," she penned as the text overlay.

"I work at a call centre and I only see my co-workers. Apparently many co-workers complained about my outfit today."

She then captioned her video: "I don't know how to feel about this, honestly."

Fellow TikTokers flocked to the comments, with many blasting the call centre managers and their opinion.

"Call center managers be acting like they work for the church," one wrote, while another added: "It's a sign that you should work where you're celebrated not tolerated."

Others were convinced it was a case of the TikToker being sexualised for her outfit choice, with one user urging her to complain: "You look beautiful babe, I would complain for being sexualised in the work place. Unacceptable."

"I got fired from a call center when I was younger(20yo) for wearing 'leggings' because of my shape. Skinny girls were 'allowed' to wear leggings tho," a second added.

Meanwhile, a nurse jumped to her defence after being trolled for her "inappropriate" scrubs.

Erika Diaz (@_erikamdiaz) posted a video wearing her blue work scrubs, while quoting which accentuate her figure and while quoting the typical reaction she receives.

"Some people just have an issue with my body not my scrubs and it shows," the 22-year-old wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, Diaz detailed that she is 5’2” and 107 lbs and explained: "I'm short and little, y’all can say my body is fake all y’all want it’s not ask my back problems."

"I literally work 2 jobs, volunteer and I am still studying I'm devoting my life to the improvement of others and anyone's opinions are irrelevant," the nurse added.

