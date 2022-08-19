Piers Morgan is having a rough Friday.

The Piers Morgan Uncensored host tweeted out of anger upon realizing England had lost to South Africa in the Lord's Home of Cricket match making his tickets to attend day four obsolete.

"I’ve just flown 5500 miles from Los Angeles specifically to be at Lord’s @HomeOfCricket tomorrow for Day 4 of the Test match. *There may not be a Day 4," Morgan wrote attaching a gif of himself walking out of the Good Morning Britain set.

Test matches are a format of cricket with the longest-running game time. The average test match goes on for about five days.

Much to Morgan and other cricket fans' surprise, the test match between South Africa and England ended on Friday after three days after South Africa won by an inning and 12 runs.

"UPDATE: I won’t be going to Lord’s tomorrow," Morgan tweeted nearly an hour after his first tweet.

Even South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada said he thought the match would go on longer.

"We thought it was going to go to day five here, but such is the game of cricket. What more can I say?" Rabada told BBC.

So it seems Morgan's lengthy trip from Los Angles to St. John's Wood in London was for nothing.

But the broadcast host was not alone, other Twitter users shared their disappointment for the relatively short match.





Maybe next time Piers.

