Police deliver Domino's pizza after arresting delivery driver

A couple, who ordered a Domino's pizza, was stunned to be greeted at the door by a police officer – who had arrested the delivery driver.

Toni Robson and her husband rang to cancel their order after it had yet to arrive after almost two hours.

As they were about to cook a homemade meal, a police officer knocked on their door with the £46 order.

He reportedly told the couple that they had arrested the driver on suspicion of drug driving before handing over their "slightly cold" Cheeseburger and Pepperoni Passion pizzas. The officer was then heading to the station with the driver in the back of his car.

"The officer asked my husband, 'Have you ordered a pizza tonight?'. He replied saying: 'Erm, yes we have'.

"The officer said: 'Well, we have just arrested the delivery driver on suspicion of drug driving, so thought we would bring you your pizza as I would be really annoyed if it were my pizza just left in the back of his car'.

"We don't live far away, so they must have just been around the corner.

A police spokesperson said: "The arresting officers delivered the pizza as it was en route to the cells. The driver was released pending blood results."



Toni said her family and friends thought it was hilarious and branded the officer "legendary".

However, the decision to divert the police vehicle to the couple's home was criticised by the TaxPayers' Alliance, who called the visit a waste of time.

Joe Ventre, digital campaign manager of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: "This waste of police time will leave a bitter taste in the mouths of taxpayers."

Domino's said each of their drivers completes safe driving training before employment and said they were assisting police with their investigation.

A spokesperson from the takeaway said: "The safety of the public and our colleagues is our main priority when our drivers are out delivering pizzas, and all of our delivery drivers complete comprehensive safe driving training when they join our business.

"While we're unable to comment on an open investigation, we are assisting the police with their enquiries on this matter."

