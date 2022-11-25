An exclusive flavour of Prime will be awarded to the victor of today's World Cup 2022 clash between England and the United States.

That's according to a bet made in real-time between creators of the energy drink brand, KSI and Logan Paul.

The Three Lions and the Stars & Stripes are currently playing the second of their three group games in Group B of the Qatar World Cup, and with both teams eyeing progression from the group into the knockout stages, the stakes are pretty high.

So leave it to the influential partnership to up the stakes for fans just a little more.

Logan kickstarted things by calling out KSI with the wage, by stating that if the USA wins the World Cup match, then their citizens will be awarded an exclusive flavour of the drink.

And likewise for England - Gareth Southgate will be pleased to know that victory would grant English citizens with a new and exclusive flavour of Prime (Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland would probably get it too).

In true KSI fashion, he agreed - and acknowledged he'd already won.

You may snigger, but Prime energy has proven to be extremely popular during it's initial launch in the UK. While stock of the drink is filling up across the country, an early craze led to a shortage.

Firstly, KSI claimed that drinks were being nabbed by ASDA staff to be sold on a lucrative 'Prime black market' - the benefit of which was proven by one corner shop in Wakefield

The now infamous 'Wakey Wines' went viral on twitter for its 'deals' on the drink, which was going for £400 at one point on Ebay.

It's safe to say that another rush for the drink will follow in the nation that wins the Group B clash. Why go for gold when you can grant your people some Prime?

