Americans were stunned as Prince Charles spoke on the cost-of-living crisis - all from a golden throne in the House of Lords.



Tuesday, May 10, marks the formal start of the State Opening of Parliament.Queen Elizabeth II usually reads out the government agenda for the year.

However, she is reportedly suffering from "episodic mobility problems" and couldn't deliver the speech.

As a result, the Queen's Speech was handed to the Prince of Wales to read by the Lord Chancellor, Dominic Raab.

This was the first time the Prince stepped in to deliver this speech.

"Her Majesty's government's priority is to grow and strengthen the economy and help ease the cost of living for families," Prince Charles said in a clip uploaded by Bloomberg UK's Twitter.

"Her Majesty's government will level up opportunity in all parts of the country and support more people into work. Her Majesty's ministers will continue to support the police to make the streets safer and fund the National Health Service (NHS) to reduce the Covid backlogs."

He continued: "In these challenging times, Her Majesty's government will play a leading role in defending democracy and freedom across the world, including continuing to support the people of Ukraine."





Americans on Twitter were quite stunned by the mention of easing the cost of living for families while the Prince was surrounded by gold.

One wrote: "People sitting on gold thrones talking about cost-of-living I just cannot, girl."

"I feel like there wasn't enough gold and really big gems. Like cowbells, you can never have too much. Amirite?" another jokingly added.

A third, who is seemingly from the UK, chimed in and wrote: "Sat on a gold throne talking about 'levelling up.' Time for a clear out of this lot."

Check out other responses below.





Elsewhere, the government also made the vow to repeal and reform business regulations following the UK's departure from the European Union with the introduction of a new Brexit Freedoms Bill that is said to help "enable law inherited from the European Union to be more easily amended."



Prince Charles also said that the government will help to propel economic growth by improving the standards of living and funding "sustainable investment in public services."

"This will be underpinned by a responsible approach to the public finances, reducing debt while reforming and cutting taxes," he said.

