What Prince Harry's body language means in trailer for bombshell TV interview

Prince Harry wants to look more "regal" before getting into a "vulnerable mode" in a trailer for his latest interview with Anderson Cooper, a body language expert has claimed.

The interview is for CBS News' 60 Minutes.

Although the trailer doesn't show the Duke of Sussex speaking, body language expert Judi James told DailyMail's Femail that she believes the royal appeared persuasive and self-assured as he strolled "through a garden talking to his host in a manner used previously by the late Queen and his own father and brother."

James also said the prince seemed to go into "a more vulnerable mode" at the end of the clip, as he had a "wide-eyed look" of disbelief that something had occurred.

"His hands are held alternatively palm-up, and he ends with a wry smile and micro-shrug of what looks like disbelief. The fact his words are not audible ramps up the drama," she added.

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The Sun also noted that Prince Harry reportedly recorded another television interview about his book with ITV News at Ten's Tom Bradby.

Bradby was a former royal correspondent for ITV and is a pal of the Sussexes. He's even interviewed them for a documentary about their 2019 Africa tour.

Prince Harry's autobiography was written with JR Moehringer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist.

The duke is also personally narrating the audiobook version of the memoir and will send some of the work's profits to charity.

The royal's discussion with the US network is set to air on 8 January, just two days before his memoir Spare is available (10 January).

The book is said to highlight the details of the disagreements between the duke and his brother Prince William, which were heightened after Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they were stepping away from royal duties.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

