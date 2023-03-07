Prince William gave Chris Kamara an MBE and Kensington Palace's sassy tweet was perfect

Kensington Palace pulled out an incredible reference to Chris Kamara's biggest career gaffe after he received an MBE

On Tuesday, Prince William bestowed the honor on Kamara, 65, for his services to the Association Football, anti-racism, and charity.

Kamara played professional football from 1974 until 1995 when he became manager of Bradford City. After he retired from football in 1998, Kamara pivoted to a career in media where he became a pundit.

The well-deserved recognition occurred at Windsor Castle where Prince William presented the medal. Kamara’s family was in attendance as well.



After the ceremony, Kensington Palace tweeted, recognizing Kamara for his MBE and made a cheeky nod to Kamara’s famous on-air screw-up.

“We’re off to Windsor Castle where there’s been an MBE, but for who,” they wrote.

The reference is to a 2010 sports report where Kamara’s co-presenter, Jeff Stelling, reported there had been a red card during a match between Portsmouth and Blackburn.

“There’s been a red card but for who, Chris Kamara?” Stelling asked.

Kamara, slightly confused, replied honestly: “I don’t know Jeff, I must’ve missed that.”

The hysterical exchange became a beloved moment for football fans.







Throughout his career, Kamara has spoken against racism in football. He was inducted into the Show Racism the Red Card hall of fame in 2014.

More recently, Kamara has spoken publicly about his struggle with speech apraxia.

Kamara called the moment "amazing" and "overwhelming."

"I got a letter from the prince to say congratulations and I just thanked him for that letter and he said it's well-deserved and long overdue, so coming from His Royal Highness, that's amazing," Kamara said.



He added, "What a family occasion it has been to take my wife and my sons Ben and Jack to Windsor Castle to see my investiture."



