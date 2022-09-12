Chris Kamara shares devastating reality of living with Apraxia

Chris Kamara has been sharing the devastating reality of living with Apraxia.

The football pundit appeared on Steven Bartlett's most recent Diary of a CEO podcast, where he opened up on being forced to step away from commentating.

"Every day when I wake up the first thing I think is am I going to be able to talk today?" he began, visibly devastated.

"Now when I hear myself or see myself on TV it's someone else...it's strange."

