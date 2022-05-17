A clever puppy has been caught on camera rearranging its playpen so it can make a daring great escape.

In viral footage posted on TikTok, a Shih Tzu puppy was seen cleverly biting and pulling at the bottom of its metal pen to bring it closer to the crate at the back.

Set to music from Benny Hill, the next step in its incredible escape involved the dog jumping on top of the crate, scaling the remainder of the fence and successfully hopping over to the other side.

Security cameras captured the whole unbelievable incident which certainly proved the intelligence of the young pup and their creativity when it came to making a run for it.

It’s a situation that has to be seen to be believed, and millions have done just that as the TikTok clip posted by user @okie_que has been viewed more than 5.5 million times.

The video has received almost 14,000 from TikTok users, with many sharing their amazement at the savvy puppy.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter





One user wrote: “That dog deserves freedom at this point!!!”

Someone else said: “Where there's a will, there's a way!!!”

“Did he look up at the camera like...Yep, watch this Mom,” another user wrote.

Another amused viewer said: “It's the balancing act on the kennel for me LOL.”

“No more watching Spider-Man movies for your puppy,” joked someone else.

Someone else noted: “Clearly he’s a pro, wagging his tail the whole time…This ain’t his first rodeo!!!!”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.