Last night (15 May) saw the first of many broadcasted celebrations for the 96-year-old Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The ITV special was hosted live from Windsor Castle and saw many celebrities paying tribute to the Queen as she marks a record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

But the reaction of her Majesty to some of the praise was hilariously sassy as she shrugged at being called the “heartbeat” of the nation by Alan Titchmarsh.

Proclaiming his adoration for the queen, the former Ground Force host said: “For over 70 years, there’s been a constant heartbeat of this nation. And that heart belongs to her Majesty the Queen.”

While crowds cheered at his declaration, it appears the Queen herself had an altogether different reaction as she was seen shrugging when the camera panned to her.

A clip of the hilarious moment was posted on Twitter and has got people talking about the monarch’s sense of humour.

One person wrote: “Even Lizzie knows this is cheesy as f**k.”



“Yeah, whevs,” BBC presenter Rachel Burden wrote.

Another agreed, writing: “I cannot overstate just how much I love The Queen's reaction to Alan Titchmarsh here.

“‘Sure, whatever love’.”

“Titchmarsh still waiting for that knighthood. Queen not giving in,” argued one person.





At the beginning of June, there is a four-day bank holiday weekend for the Queen's platinum jubilee which will be marked by more celebrations.



