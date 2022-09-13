A man who went viral after correctly predicting the date the Queen would die has issued a stark warning about King Charles III.

The man named Logan Smith posted on Twitter in July claiming that Queen Elizabeth II would pass away on 8 September 2022 – a date which we have sadly learned to be correct.

But his royal death predictions didn’t stop there, as he then went on to state he believes King Charles will die on 28 March 2026.

Smith’s tweet from over two months ago quickly went viral after news of the Queen’s death and, according to The Mirror, his account was switched to private before being suspended by Twitter.

But, the tweet continued to stun viewers on TikTok after a user named Hailey screengrabbed it and made a viral video that has been viewed 3.6 million times.

In the video, captioned “rip to logan i know the british are coming for him”, the tweet was displayed behind her while Hailey had a shocked expression on her face.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@zukosburnteye rip to logan i know the british are coming for him #thequeen

Text overlaying the video read: “Mark your calendars for March [28th], 2026 ya’ll we’re popping bottles for Diana.”

Charles was automatically made King when his 96-year-old mother died. At 73 years of age, some in the comments believed his reign wouldn’t be very long.

One person wrote: “I also feel that King Charles will have a short reign as well. I say 5-10 years.”

Another commented: “Omg I thought to myself earlier that Charles won’t be around for long. This is so spooky.”

Someone else added: “hope not for king charles.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.