Apparently some people carry their sex toys with them wherever they go, even to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.



While waiting in The Queue, the incredibly long line to view the Queen's coffin, a policeman revealed to a queuer some of the strange items he has been forced to confiscate.

According to one Twitter user, Sophia Money-Coutts, the policeman said one person allegedly tried to bring in their personal massager.



"Don’t want to lower the tone about the queue, but as I went through security I asked the policeman about the weirdest thing anyone’s had in their bag," Money-Coutts tweeted.

Along with a plethora of other confiscated items, apparently one of them was a "pleasantry".

"‘But one woman forgot she had her…pleasantry in there.’ Her what? Further questioning revealed that he meant her vibrator. ‘So I took the batteries out and said “Sorry madam, you can’t have these. But here’s your dildo back'," she added.

Among the list of prohibited items in Westminster Hall is "items that could be used to cause a disturbance or noise" and "any object that could be used as a weapon and/or compromise public safety."

The Metropolitan Police said they are unable to confirm the presence of a vibrator and batteries at the queue as it is untraceable.

Online, people found the supposed claim very funny.

"Will be deploying the description “Her pleasantry” as often as possible now," Tom wrote.

Leaving a sex toy in a public area is not uncommon nowadays. People have recounted embarrassing stories where they left their vibrator at an Airbnb, their parents home, or even dropped them in public.

