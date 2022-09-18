After two strangers met in the queue to see the Queen lying in state, hit it off, and decided to meet up to watch the funeral together, an interview with the pair went viral.
The queuers, Jack and Zoe, met at “around 10:30pm” on Friday night and were interviewed about their newfound friendship by Minnie Stephenson from Channel 4 News.
Jack said: “We’ve been with each other throughout the whole thing. We’ve actually got loads of things in common.
“We’re going to the funeral on Monday together.”
Meanwhile, Zoe added that meeting Jack and others was a “blessing in disguise”, with her time in the queue having “gone so quickly”.
Clips of the interview circulated on social media and sparked fresh memes in which people post pictures of famous duos and caption the photos with lines from the interview.
Here's a roundup of some of the best memes:
\u201c\u201cWe met in the queue at 10:30pm last night and we've been together throughout the whole thing."\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1663443084
\u201c"We met in the queue, didn't we, Roy, where did we meet?"\n\n"In the queue."\u201d— Dubzky (@Dubzky) 1663453558
\u201cWe met in the queue and it just went 'click'...\u201d— Dame Alun Roberts (@Dame Alun Roberts) 1663490485
\u201cWe met in the queue and became very good friends.\n\nKeep up the good work lads.\ud83d\ude09\ud83d\udc4d\u201d— Roger Gall (@Roger Gall) 1663503133
\u201c\u201cEr \u2026 we met in the queue and, er, decided to work together\u201d\u201d— Dave Bowers (@Dave Bowers) 1663498841
The Queen will continue lying-in-state until early Monday morning, prior to her funeral taking place at Westminster Abbey from 11am.
