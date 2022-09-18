After two strangers met in the queue to see the Queen lying in state, hit it off, and decided to meet up to watch the funeral together, an interview with the pair went viral.

The queuers, Jack and Zoe, met at “around 10:30pm” on Friday night and were interviewed about their newfound friendship by Minnie Stephenson from Channel 4 News.

Jack said: “We’ve been with each other throughout the whole thing. We’ve actually got loads of things in common.

“We’re going to the funeral on Monday together.”

Meanwhile, Zoe added that meeting Jack and others was a “blessing in disguise”, with her time in the queue having “gone so quickly”.

Clips of the interview circulated on social media and sparked fresh memes in which people post pictures of famous duos and caption the photos with lines from the interview.

Here's a roundup of some of the best memes:

The Queen will continue lying-in-state until early Monday morning, prior to her funeral taking place at Westminster Abbey from 11am.

