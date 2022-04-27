Warning: Spoilers ahead.

If you're a die-hard Wordle fan, chances are you've now added Quordle to your morning routine.

Quordle is essentially Wordle on steroids, with the opportunity to guess four words instead of one. The premise of the game gets easier after a few practices – though it's harder to maintain a streak.

You have nine chances to guess all four words. Each attempt populates all four grids.

If you're struggling with today's answers, indy100 is here to help.





Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Quordle

The answers for April 27 are:

Rabbi , a Jewish scholar or teacher, especially one who studies or teaches Jewish law.

, a Jewish scholar or teacher, especially one who studies or teaches Jewish law. Suing , a legal proceeding against a person or institution.

, a legal proceeding against a person or institution. Risen , to move from a lower position to a higher one; come or go up.

, to move from a lower position to a higher one; come or go up. Swoop, move rapidly downwards through the air.

Didn't guess correctly? There are always these incredible Wordle alternatives to have a crack at.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



