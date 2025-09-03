Harry Potter is returning to our screens in the form of an HBO TV series and is set to be released in late 2026 or early 2027.

The show will be a decade-long with seven seasons and has been described as "a faithful adaptation of the iconic books" since each season will delve into each book in the J.K. Rowling series.

While fans still have a long wait until the first season comes out, here is everything we know about the TV adaptation.

Newest casting announcements

Warwick Davis attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Warwick Davis is reprising his role as Charms Professor Filius Flitwick in the new series, after previously playing the role in all eight of the films.

In the films, Davis played Flitwick and Griphook, but this time around, he’ll only play Flitwick, with the other part of the goblin banker being played by Leigh Gill.

More Hogwarts staff have been cast - Sirine Saba as Herbology Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

Plus, further students were also revealed, with Elijah Oshi as half-blood Dean Thomas, while Finn Stephens and William Nash join as Draco Malfoy’s buddies, Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle.

Who has been confirmed so far?

(L-R) Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alastair Stout AP

We finally have our Harry, Hermione and Ron!

Dominic McLaughlin is set to play protagonist Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will portray Ron Weasley.

The process to find the iconic trio included an opening casting call for actors between the ages of 9 and 11 in April 2025, with over 30,000 hopefuls auditioning for the coveted roles.

"After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron," said Francesca Gardiner (showrunner, executive producer) and Mark Mylod (director of multiple episodes, executive producer).

"The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

In terms of experience, Stanton has starred in the West End as the lead role in Matilda: The Musical from 2023 to 2024, and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express as the narrator, Control. McLaughlin has starred in the upcoming Sky comedy Grow.

HBO has also confirmed the casting for a number of popular characters in the series.

Nick Frost is set to play the half-giant wizard Rubeus Hagrid in the series, after he was linked to the role last month

After previously being reported to be in negotiations, actress Janet McTeer will play Professor Minerva McGonagall, who was previously played by the late Dame Maggie Smith in the films and by Fiona Glascott in the Fantastic Beasts prequel films. Other actors linked to the character included Sharon Horgan and Rachel Weisz, as per The Independent.

Meanwhile, Paapa Essiedu will portray Professor Severus Snape, following earlier reports that he was in final talks to play him. The late Alan Rickman portrayed the character in the film adaptations.

(L-R) Nick Frost, Paul Whitehouse, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, and Luke Thallon Getty Images

There have been further casting announcements for the series, the latest being that Lox Pratt will portray Draco Malfoy (previously played by Tom Felton), and Johnny Flynn will play Draco's father, Lucius Malfoy (previously played by Jason Isaacs).

Meanwhile, Katherine Parkinson is set to play Molly Weasley (previously portrayed by Julie Walters), Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge (previously played by Robert Hardy), plus Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley (previously played by Fiona Shaw and Ariella Paradise) and Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley (previously played by Richard Griffiths).

Warner Bros and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Other casting confirmations include Hogwarts students, including Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan (previously portrayed by Devon Murray), Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil (previously played by Shefali Chowdhury and Sitara Shah), and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown (previously played by Jessie Cave, Kathleen Cauley, and Jennifer Smith).

Additional stars confirmed in this latest announcement include actor Luke Thallon, who will play Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

"We are happy to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse to play Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch. We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life," said Francesca Gardiner, showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod, director of multiple episodes and executive producer, in a joint statement.

Last December, writer-showrunner Francesca Gardiner confirmed at a Max event in London that the series will stick to the “canonical” age of Snape, who will be only 31 - and for reference, Essiedu is in his 30s.

John Lithgow was the first actor to be officially confirmed for the Harry Potter TV series. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The first actor who was officially confirmed to be part of the series was actor John Lithgow, who will play beloved Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore - a role previously played by actors Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the film franchise, as well as by Toby Regbo and Jude Law in the Fantastic Beasts prequel films.

"Well, it came as a total surprise to me, Lithgow explained to Variety about getting the role. "I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life. I’m afraid. But I’m very excited.

"Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes."

However, the actor has received backlash from some for accepting the role due to Harry Potter author JK Rowling's involvement as executive producer on the show, who has been accused of transphobia in recent years. Lithgow played a trans woman in the 1982 film The World According to Garp.

Which actors have been rumoured?

Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Rumours are also emerging of who could be cast as Bellatrix Lestrange.

Lena Headey was suggested for the role in a Reddit thread and her name has been circulated by fans online - of course, you may recognise her as Cersei Lannister in Game Of Thrones. However, there's still plenty of time to fill this role, as she doesn't appear until later in the story, and each season is predicted to represent each book.

What has HBO said about casting rumours?

Despite all the rumours surrounding the potential cast for the series, HBO has declined to comment.

“We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation,” it said in a statement. “As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

Elsewhere, Harry Potter actor joins OnlyFans to 'get out of debt, ' and the biggest reactions as John Lithgow is confirmed to play Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV show.

