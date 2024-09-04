Raygun defends her record in first interview since becoming an Olympic sensation

Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn broke her silence in a world-first interview after her performance at the Paris Olympics, which resulted in no points.

Last month, Raygun participated in the prestigious sporting event as it debuted breakdancing as a category. Her breaking soon became a viral sensation, with many recreating the dance – and others harshly meme-ifying it.

Speaking to The Project host Waleed Aly, the Aussie said, "It's been really sad to hear those criticisms."

She went on to apologise for the backlash the community had experienced, noting, "But I can't control how people react."

When asked whether she thought she was the best breaker in Australia, Raygun said: "I think my record speaks to that."

"While I went out there and had fun, I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all, truly," she added.

The Project TV/Getty Images





Raygun said she has no desire to remain in the spotlight and has decided to take a break from competing. She also said she had not even watched her Paris Olympics performance.

"I don't think I'll be competing for a while. Not really wanting to be in the spotlight, breaking, competing. But I... You know, it's been nice," she said.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Like, it's been a bit of a process to try and start dancing again. Like, that's actually been tough. You know, it was my medicine, and then it turned into my source of stress!



"So, I'm really happy that it gets to go back to being my medicine. I can kind of finally feel free again, so yeah, I'm looking forward to breaking, but, no, I don't think I'll compete for a while."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.