Raygun's viral Olympic performance has been recreated by AI with disturbing results

The viral Australian Olympic breakdancing routine by Raygun has been remade using artificial intelligence and the results are terrifying.

Aussie B-girl Rachael “Raygun” Gunn took the Paris 2024 Olympics by storm after her unusual performance in breaking’s debut at the Games .

Her routine was mocked on US late-night television and Raygun even became the topic of conversation between Adele and her fans during a concert .

It seems the internet hasn’t tired of the viral moment after someone used AI to recreate her routine with some disturbing results.

A viral clip shared on X/Twitter showed a person resembling Raygun appearing to be on a stage doing some breaking moves as parts of her body began to morph.

Raygun’s legs appeared to turn into a torso and before two male heads popped out of it at different angles.

In another segment, the head of the AI-generated person disappeared completely leaving just two arms and two legs doing the dance moves.

The AI clip was generated by X/Twitter user @69420digits who has “AI + Art since 2015” in their bio.

The video drew a variety of reactions, with some enjoying the ongoing meme-ification of Raygun’s performance, while others were left perplexed about why the content was made.

“This is fantastic,” one person commented.

Another asked: “Who is this content for?”

Someone else wrote: “I think the most interesting part of AI is the fact that it looks like how you remember your dreams

“Doesn’t make sense but stuff happens with no real solid transition.”

