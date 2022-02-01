Pretending to joke about certain things, such as a breakup, should be done with the utmost caution.

One woman found out the hard way that when the “prank” isn’t immediately obvious, you might find out more than you bargained for.

But there’s a twist in this story.

It all started when TikToker @a._bhabie shared a video showing how she tried pranking her boyfriend with the lyrics to High School Musical’s Gotta Go My Own Way.

@a._bhabie that was shocking 🥲 #foryou #fyp #foryoupage #men





Quoting the song, she texted him: “I gotta say what’s on my mind.”

“Something about us doesn’t seem right these days.

“Life keeps getting in the way.

“Whenever we try, somehow the plan is always rearranged.”

In between the lyrics, her boyfriend asked for clarification and naturally seemed confused.

Responding to him saying he was going to get a cab to her place, she continued quoting the song and wrote: “I’ve got to move on and be who I am”.

And it was at this point the conversation seemingly took a dark turn.

“Did she tell u that I cheated? [sic]” he wrote.

“WHAT. Thanks for that,” she responded.

Since it was posted four days ago, the clip has received 2.4 million views, 300,000 likes, and 2,500 comments.

“Jaw dropped,” one viewer commented.

“I was singing along and the way I gasped,” another wrote.

One commenter said they hope other viewers “aren’t gullible enough to believe this”. Responding, the TikToker claimed it is “actually real”.

But the story doesn’t end there.

Two days later she uploaded a “part two” which reveals that the boyfriend was pranking her back. Apparently.

@a._bhabie Reply to @akilda.908 well that went great🤣 #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #part2





“Was my prank good?” he asked.

“OH F*** OFF”, she wrote back.

“TABLES TURN,” he responded.

She went on to tell him her heart dropped, and he then called her an idiot.

