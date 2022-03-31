There’s not much worse than a disappointing takeaway or a bad experience eating out at a restaurant.

But as it turns out there is a bigger indignity, and that's getting utterly slammed by the owners after posting a bad review of a meal online.

Now, if you’re unfamiliar with the Takeaway Trauma account, it’s doing great things on social media and you need to get involved.

The Twitter page posts the most dramatic responses and reviews of truly awful dining experiences – as well as some of the most revolting meals you’ll ever see in your life.



The latest instant classic posted on the account shows one restaurant owner’s brutal response to a review posted online, and it's one of the best things you'll see online today.

A woman posted a one star review of the unnamed establishment and claimed: “I saw a rat while eating here.”

The owner's response? “That’s called a mirror.”

There’s no comeback from that…

We can only imagine how fuming they’d be after leaving the review, only to see such an outrageous response.

As much as we wish there was more context to go with this incredible putdown, sadly there’s no more information. But one thing’s for sure – the woman won’t be eating in that fine establishment ever again.

