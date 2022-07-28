Liz Truss parody hilariously nails her awkwardness - and cheese obsession

With Liz Truss down to the final two in the race to become prime minister, the memes have already started flooding in, and comedian Matilda Thorpe has already nailed her impression.

Sat from behind her 'Downing Street' desk, Matilda delivers a rousing speech by Truss, nodding to her serious emotion towards cheese and pork markets, made famous by her time as secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs.

"I'm looking forward to travelling around the country and meeting lots of British...cheese," she quips, doing Truss' signature stare into the camera.

