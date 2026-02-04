Roblox becomes a digital protest space as young people re-enact ICE raids

Roblox, a gaming platform popular among children and teens, has recently seen an increase in players re-enacting ICE raids, as well as protests.

Players of the self-described "virtual universe that lets you create, share experiences with friends, and be anything you can imagine" have shared gameplay footage from a popular role-playing game on the platform across social media.

Clips have spread across X/Twitter to TikTok, and racking up millions of views in the process.

Some of which show characters geared in ICE uniforms, breaking into properties and taking people into the back of ICE trucks.

"I am sorry... But this is not funny," one person hit back, as another quipped: "What has the world come to?"

A third chimed in: "The kids today are ruthless, straight up staging ICE raids in Roblox."

Meanwhile, other players have taken to the streets in protest. Gameplay footage shows characters holding signs reading, "F ICE" and "Funk ICE".

As per AP News, a Roblox spokesperson said the re-enactments of ICE raids violate the platform’s community standards and that the company takes "swift action against users found to be violating" those policies.

The user guidelines state that the platform prohibits content that "recreates specific real-world sensitive events, mocks the victims of such events, supports, glorifies, or promotes the perpetrators or outcome of such events or capitalises on these events for commercial purposes."

Indy100 reached out to Roblox for further comment

