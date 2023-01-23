Romeo Beckham trolls his Dad after Arsenal beat Man Utd

David Beckham was hilariously trolled by his son Romeo over the weekend after Manchester United lost to Arsenal in a 3-2 defeat.

Prior to Sunday's match (22 January), the Former United great kickstarted the friendly rivalry with an Instagram selfie looking smugly at his son.

"Squeaky bum time," he wrote, adding: "Someone's worried".

However, it was Romeo who got the last laugh with a follow-up photo of the pair, writing: "Sleep tight dad".

It comes as Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah secured a late winner in the 90th minute over their rivals at the Emirates Stadium.

United initially took the lead through Marcus Rashford, before Nketiah's first goal of the game made it 1-1 before half-time. Sports fans have praised Nketiah's "fine form" since replacing injured Gabriel Jesus and has now scored seven goals in as many games.





Meanwhile, brother Brooklyn appears to have taken up another career...

This time, as a fashion stylist.



The 23-year-old has explored more career paths than most people, having dabbled with being a photographer, a model, a footballer and a barista.

In a new clip for Vogue, he and his wife Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham showcase what they wear in a week.

One clip shows Brooklyn talking through one of his wife's outfits, with people joking that a new career is on the horizon.

"I love the little high-waisted jeans. I love the nice tight shirt. I love the high boots, I think they’re very sexy, [and] the little Matrix jacket, I love it," he says in the viral footage.

The tweet accompanying the video joked: "Brooklyn’s free trial as a chef has now ended. He’s now a stylist who loves things! Congrats Brooklyn!"

