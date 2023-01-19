Brooklyn Beckham's 'free trial as chef is over' - he's now a fashion expert

Brooklyn Beckham might have a new career on his hands. And no, it’s not as a ‘chef’.

In case you missed it, Brooklyn has tried to establish himself as a viral chef over recent years, with mixed results to say the least.



The celeb was previously mocked for making a fish and chip sandwich, while also being ridiculed when he appeared on NBC's Today Show to cook a British breakfast sandwich.

Now though, it looks like the son of David and Victoria is attempting to follow in his mother’s footsteps in the world of fashion.

A new clip has been released which shows Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham taking part in a series of interviews for Vogue magazine showing what they wear in a week.

One shows Brooklyn talking through one of Nicola's outfits, and could it be that he's looking to move into a career in design?

“I love the little high waisted jeans. I love the nice tight shirt. I love the high boots, I think they’re very sexy, [and] the little Matrix jacket, I love it,” he says in the video.

The clip was shared on Twitter by user Stephen Leng, who added the caption: “Brooklyn’s free trial as a chef has now ended. He’s now a stylist who loves things! Congrats Brooklyn!”

Who knows where his career will take him next…

We’re only a few weeks into January, but it’s not the first new area Brooklyn has been getting involved in this year.

The 23-year-old was recorded helping Nicola and her friends do their nails ahead of her birthday celebrations by sticking press-on acrylics onto their hands.

"Pampering the ladies", the 27-year-old model joked in the caption.

