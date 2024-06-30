Presenter drops dirty drum and bass remix of BBC News theme during Glastonbury DJ set

He's usually seen front and centre on television screens updating the world about some of the most serious news stories and topics.

But presenter Ros Atkins swapped his newsdesk for DJ decks at Glastonbury Festival to play a fiery drum and bass set - not only that, he also played a dirty remix of the BBC News theme.

It turns out Atkins is a huge fan of drum and bass and jungle - hundreds of fans gathered at the Stonebridge Stage to see him play.

Atkins' final track was an insane drum and bass legend Crissy Criss remix of the BBC News theme.

At the end of the set, Atkins said: "Thank you very much indeed for coming, that was a dream come true, I really appreciate it. I hope you enjoy the rest of your day."

After the end of his set, it seems a lot of people were clamouring to find out how they could listen to the remix.

Shortly afterwards, Atkins posted the track on his X / Twitter account.

It's even been played on Radio 1 by Greg James.

There have already been some iconic moments at Glastonbury 2024 - in their headline slot, Coldplay had Michael J Fox play the electric guitar with them to 'Fix You'.

It was described as an "unforgettable moment" on social media with loads agreeing that it was iconic.

Dua Lipa was the first major headliner of the festival and her performance went down really well too - again according to those on social media, she delivered "a proper proper Pyramid headline slot".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.